Blackpool FC: Jensen Weir discusses memories of his dad playing at the top level, his early experiences as a footballer, and his future ambitions
Throughout this season we will be bringing you regular episodes of the Football Firsts Podcast- focused on all things Blackpool.
The first guest of the series is Jensen Weir, who is currently on loan with the Seasiders from Brighton & Hove Albion.
He discusses his memories of his dad playing at the top level, his early experiences as a footballer, and his future ambitions.
The podcast is available to listen on Dailymotion, Apple and Spotify.