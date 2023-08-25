Neil Critchley says Blackpool are set to be without Kyle Joseph for months rather than weeks.

The striker joined the Seasiders from Swansea City earlier in the summer but has only been able to make one appearance- which came off the bench in the EFL Cup game against Derby County.

Heading into this weekend’s fixture away to Lincoln City, Critchley states there’ll be no alterations to his matchday squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’ll be exactly as it was in the previous few games,” he said.

Neil Critchley (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)

“We’ve got Jordan Gabriel missing from last season’s injury and Kyle Joseph.

"The rest of the squad are fit.

"Jordan is doing fine, he’s stepping up. He’s not joined in training yet, but he’s been on the grass doing some ball work.

"It’s a hamstring injury for Kyle- which is unfortunate.

“I would’ve thought that it’d be a lengthy one; months rather than weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not ideal. Coming into the club you want to make a good impression from the off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know he’s desperate to do well, he’s a really ambitious boy- that was one of the attractions of bringing him here.

"He’s really focused and driven.

"He came with an injury but that was totally different- it was unrelated. He spent about three weeks off the pitch, and then did a week of running and 10 days of training.

"It was two days after the Derby game, where he had half an hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s unfortunate, and not nice, but injuries are part of football and that will give someone else an opportunity now.”

Critchlrey is expecting a tough challenge for his side against Lincoln at the LNER Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

"It’s a difficult place to go,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They had one of the best home records in the division last season, they didn’t lose many games.

"That in itself says that they are hard to beat. They don’t concede many goals and have a threat at the other end of the pitch.

"In any game that we play I want us to be the best version of us.