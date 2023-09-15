Blackpool FC: Jensen Weir discusses what it was like to make his first competitive appearance as a 15-year-old
The midfielder, who is currently on loan at Bloomfield Road from Brighton & Hove Albion, made his debut for Wigan Athletic in an EFL Trophy game when he was just 15-years-old.
Weir states he never felt any pressure when it came to football, and relished any opportunity to be out on the pitch.
"I just enjoyed playing when I was younger,” he said.
"There was never any pressure to do it- I always had that freedom and was quite relaxed about it.
"I was given a good environment to go and play at Sunday league.
"I then went to Wigan, which was a great club for me.
"It started as a centre of excellence when I was younger and gradually progressed up.
"I was there for many years, I have a lot of good memories from my time there- it was a big part of my football career.
"It was crazy to make my debut when I was 15- I didn’t expect it to happen.
"My mum and some family friends came to watch me.
"I was told I might be involved two days before, but in football you never really know if you’re going to come on.
"It was just a cool experience to be on the bench, but to go was even better.
"To be put into a game at such a young age gives you a confidence because it shows that the club believes in you.
"I wouldn’t say it was the be-all and end-all that I did play or didn’t play, I still believed in myself to get to the position where I am today.
"It was something that was positive and it helped me to develop as a player to play at that level so young.
"It’s a memory for life and something I’ll remember forever.
"Going into school the next day was pretty mad, but cool at the same time.
"From my upbringing I’ve always been big on my education, so I didn’t let it get to my head.
"I always enjoyed going to school and wanted to do well there.”
The full interview with Weir is available to listen as a podcast.