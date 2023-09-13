News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Child left fighting for life after receiving electric shock at Tiffany's Hotel
Escaped prisoner had terrorist-style nail bomb and gun in town centre
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
10-year-old boy dies following hotel incident
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison

Blackpool FC: Son of Ex-England, Everton and Manchester City defender among those to feature for League One club's development squad

Donovan Lescott was among those to feature for Blackpool’s Development squad in their recent game against Barrow.
By Amos Wynn
Published 13th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Jake Daniels bagged a brace, while Luke Mariette was also on the scoresheet, in the 5-3 loss for the Seasiders in their Central League Cup tie at Bamber Bridge.

Lescott started in attack for Stephen Dobbie’s side, but who is the youngster?

When did the winger join the Seasiders?

Joleon Lescott (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)Joleon Lescott (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Joleon Lescott (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lescott agreed professional terms with Blackpool last summer, signing a two-year contract with the club following a move from Salford City.

Read More
Stephen Dobbie gives his verdict on the Central League Cup defeat to a Barrow si...

Loan experience

As well as featuring for the Tangerines’ development squad, the youngster headed out on loan to Bamber Bridge in the Northern Premier League Premier Division to pick up more experience.

During his 19 games for the non-league club, he scored on three occasions.

Famous father

Donovan is the son of former England international Joleon Lescott- who regularly attends development squad games.

Hide Ad

The retired centre back started his career with Wolves, before going onto play for the likes of Everton, Manchester City and West Brom.

Throughout his career, he won two Premier Leagues, an FA Cup and the EFL Cup- as well as picking up 26 international caps.

Related topics:DonovanLeague OneManchester CityEvertonBlackpool