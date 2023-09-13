Donovan Lescott was among those to feature for Blackpool’s Development squad in their recent game against Barrow.

Jake Daniels bagged a brace, while Luke Mariette was also on the scoresheet, in the 5-3 loss for the Seasiders in their Central League Cup tie at Bamber Bridge.

Lescott started in attack for Stephen Dobbie’s side, but who is the youngster?

When did the winger join the Seasiders?

Joleon Lescott (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Lescott agreed professional terms with Blackpool last summer, signing a two-year contract with the club following a move from Salford City.

Loan experience

As well as featuring for the Tangerines’ development squad, the youngster headed out on loan to Bamber Bridge in the Northern Premier League Premier Division to pick up more experience.

During his 19 games for the non-league club, he scored on three occasions.

Famous father

Donovan is the son of former England international Joleon Lescott- who regularly attends development squad games.

The retired centre back started his career with Wolves, before going onto play for the likes of Everton, Manchester City and West Brom.