Blackpool FC: Son of Ex-England, Everton and Manchester City defender among those to feature for League One club's development squad
Jake Daniels bagged a brace, while Luke Mariette was also on the scoresheet, in the 5-3 loss for the Seasiders in their Central League Cup tie at Bamber Bridge.
Lescott started in attack for Stephen Dobbie’s side, but who is the youngster?
When did the winger join the Seasiders?
Lescott agreed professional terms with Blackpool last summer, signing a two-year contract with the club following a move from Salford City.
Loan experience
As well as featuring for the Tangerines’ development squad, the youngster headed out on loan to Bamber Bridge in the Northern Premier League Premier Division to pick up more experience.
During his 19 games for the non-league club, he scored on three occasions.
Famous father
Donovan is the son of former England international Joleon Lescott- who regularly attends development squad games.
The retired centre back started his career with Wolves, before going onto play for the likes of Everton, Manchester City and West Brom.
Throughout his career, he won two Premier Leagues, an FA Cup and the EFL Cup- as well as picking up 26 international caps.