News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Child left fighting for life after receiving electric shock at Tiffany's Hotel
Escaped prisoner had terrorist-style nail bomb and gun in town centre
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
10-year-old boy dies following hotel incident
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison

Blackpool FC: Stephen Dobbie gives his verdict on the Central League Cup defeat to a Barrow side featuring a former Wales international

Blackpool’s Development Squad were defeated by Barrow in the Central League Cup.
By Amos Wynn
Published 13th Sep 2023, 10:30 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Jake Daniels bagged a brace, while Luke Mariette was also on the scoresheet, in the 5-3 loss at Bamber Bridge.

Despite the defeat, Stephen Dobbie was pleased with the way his side performed.

"I was quite happy with it,” he said.

Stephen Dobbie (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)Stephen Dobbie (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)
Stephen Dobbie (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"A lot of their players were first team in the cup last week, so it was a great challenge.

"We were beaten 5-3, but I’m happy with quite a lot of the youngsters’ performances.

"We had two young 17-year-olds at centre back, and I felt they handled the situation quite well.

Read More
Five standout moments from the Seasiders' Central League Cup defeat to Barrow

"Jake Daniels was up against James Chester, who has played a number of internationals for Wales.

"He did quite well and scored two goals.

Hide Ad

"Brad (Holmes) is on loan at Southport and Zak (Emmerson) has gone to Eastbourne, so Jake is getting his chance down the middle.

"We need to get him fitter, but he got some good goals.

Hide Ad

"The first one was a striker’s instinct, and for the second he showed great composure.

"It was progress from him but there’s much more to come.

"It’s a transition period for this group, we’re giving the younger ones a test of this level to see if they can step up.

"It’s going to be a tougher season than last, but the ultimate goal is getting these lads ready for the next level.”

The Seasiders’ next Central League game comes against Preston North End on September 26 at Springfields.

Related topics:Stephen DobbieBlackpoolWales