Blackpool’s Development Squad were defeated by Barrow in the Central League Cup.

Jake Daniels bagged a brace, while Luke Mariette was also on the scoresheet, in the 5-3 loss at Bamber Bridge.

Despite the defeat, Stephen Dobbie was pleased with the way his side performed.

"I was quite happy with it,” he said.

Stephen Dobbie (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

"A lot of their players were first team in the cup last week, so it was a great challenge.

"We were beaten 5-3, but I’m happy with quite a lot of the youngsters’ performances.

"We had two young 17-year-olds at centre back, and I felt they handled the situation quite well.

"Jake Daniels was up against James Chester, who has played a number of internationals for Wales.

"He did quite well and scored two goals.

"Brad (Holmes) is on loan at Southport and Zak (Emmerson) has gone to Eastbourne, so Jake is getting his chance down the middle.

"We need to get him fitter, but he got some good goals.

"The first one was a striker’s instinct, and for the second he showed great composure.

"It was progress from him but there’s much more to come.

"It’s a transition period for this group, we’re giving the younger ones a test of this level to see if they can step up.

"It’s going to be a tougher season than last, but the ultimate goal is getting these lads ready for the next level.”