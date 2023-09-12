Blackpool’s Development Squad were on the end of a 5-3 defeat to Barrow in the Central League Cup.

After going behind 2-0 in the first half, a Jake Daniels brace had pulled the Seasiders level before the Cumbrian side reclaimed control.

Luke Mariette was also on the scoresheet for Stephen Dobbie’s side, but it was nothing more than a consolation.

Here are some of the standout moments from the game:

First half pressure

The Seasiders had to do a lot of defending throughout the first half.

After an early period of pressure for Barrow, they opened the scoring in the 14th minute, with Sam Foley nodding past the Tangerines’ keeper from a corner.

The Cumbrian club nearly doubled their lead just after the half hour mark.

Mackenzie Chapman started in goal for the development squad (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

A curling shot on the edge of the box hit the underside of the crossbar and appeared to cross the line, only for the ref to call play back for an earlier foul.

The second goal of the afternoon did eventually come before half time, with Robbie Gotts smashing a fantastic strike past MacKenzie Chapman after a well-worked move.

Against the run of play

Chances for the Tangerines were rare in the opening 45 minutes, with very few questions asked of the Barrow defence.

As half time approached, Blackpool had their first sight of goal, as Daniels ran into the box in space, and forced Josh Lillis into a superb save.

Moments later, the striker had another chance with the keeper unable to deny him for a second time.

He slid in to gratefully finish from close-range after a good ball across the face of goal.

A brace for Daniels

Following the restart, the Seasiders levelled the scores.

A ball through found its way to Daniels, who lifted a shot neatly over Lillis to make it 2-2.

It was a neat finish for the attacker, with the keeper quickly coming out to greet him.

With a lack of opportunities for the Tangerines, it was credit to him for staying alert and take the chances when they came his way.

Quick-fire double

Barrow reclaimed the lead just after the hour mark, with Sam Bellis smashing past Chapman from close range.

Their position was soon strengthened further despite the best efforts of the keeper.

After an initial good stop, Ged Garner was on hand to finish from a rebound.

With 15 minutes remaining, Bellis added his second of the afternoon to make it 5-2 to the Cumbrian side.

Mariette pulled another goal back for Blackpool, after getting on the end of a ball from Dannen Francis.

Top saves

Chapman was on hand with some impressive stops throughout the match.

The first came after five minutes, as he quickly got across his goal to make a block with his feet, after an impressive bit of build-up play from the Cumbrian club.