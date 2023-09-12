Blackpool FC: Which formation could the Seasiders use in this weekend's game away to Wycombe Wanderers?
and live on Freeview channel 276
Neil Critchley’s side return to League One action on Saturday afternoon following the international break.
The Seasiders, who travel to Adams Park to take on Wycombe Wanderers, currently sit 12th in the table, with two wins from their opening six games.
It’ll be interesting to see how they line-up this weekend, following a number of tweaks in the last month.
Here are some of the formations Blackpool have used:
3-5-2
This has been the most used system for the Tangerines so far this season.
In the league opener against Burton Albion and the EFL Cup trip away to Derby County, it was pretty effective.
It gave Critchley’s side a certain amount of dominance, and in both fixtures they were able to create chances in front of goal- with both Shayne Lavery and Jake Beesley bagging braces.
Apart from the 3-0 defeat to Lincoln, it also gave them stability at the back against teams of the same level.
The struggle before the international break was scoring goals, with not enough threat in attack.
Of course, this isn’t all on the system, because as seen in the first two games it can create opportunities.
The biggest thing will be learning to unlock teams who sit back with more men behind the ball.
4-4-2
There was a slight alteration to the formation for the 2-1 victory against Wigan Athletic.
When going forward, the Seasiders converted to a back four, with Matthew Pennington slotting in at fullback.
This seemed to work well for CJ Hamilton, who looked a lot more lively down the wing and had a bit more freedom to get forward.
Of course, this resulted in a goal for Jordan Rhodes after four minutes- in what was the Tangerines’ best performance of the season.
Despite conceding in the latter stages, before quickly reclaiming the lead, they still looked defensively firm.
3-4-2-1
In the EFL Trophy outing against Barrow another system was utilised.
The defensive set-up was pretty similar to the usual formation, but the attack was slightly different, with two attackers playing off a central striker.
This was perhaps introduced to integrate Karamoko Dembele on his debut, and get him more involved on the ball, while having defensive support behind him.