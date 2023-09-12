Blackpool have had a mixed start to the League One season.
After beginning the campaign with a 2-0 victory over Burton Albion, Neil Critchley’s side went four games without scoring.
Here are our League One ratings for the season so far:
1. Dan Grimshaw- 8
Dan Grimshaw has been solid between the posts so far this season, keeping four clean sheets and making a number of big saves. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. Olly Casey- 9
Olly Casey has been the Seasiders standout performer so far this season, and has looked solid since coming into the side. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
3. Marvin Ekpiteta- 6
It's been a hit and miss start for Marvin Ekpiteta. The defender struggled in particular in the defeat to Lincoln City, where he conceded an early penalty which set the tone. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. James Husband- 7
James Husband has been a firm presence at the back for the Seasiders. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
5. Matthew Pennington- 7
After suffering an injury in the opening game of the season, Pennington has worked has way back to fitness, and played a key role in the win against Wigan. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
6. Callum Connolly- 7.5
Callum Connolly has played a number of different roles for the Seasiders to great effect. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth