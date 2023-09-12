News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC: Seasiders player ratings for the League One season far- in pictures

Blackpool have had a mixed start to the League One season.
By Amos Wynn
Published 12th Sep 2023, 10:30 BST

After beginning the campaign with a 2-0 victory over Burton Albion, Neil Critchley’s side went four games without scoring.

Defensively they have been pretty firm, minus a 3-0 defeat to Lincoln City, and head into this weekend’s game away to Wycombe Wanderers on the back of a 2-1 win against Wigan Athletic.

Here are our League One ratings for the season so far:

Dan Grimshaw has been solid between the posts so far this season, keeping four clean sheets and making a number of big saves.

1. Dan Grimshaw- 8

Dan Grimshaw has been solid between the posts so far this season, keeping four clean sheets and making a number of big saves.

Olly Casey has been the Seasiders standout performer so far this season, and has looked solid since coming into the side.

2. Olly Casey- 9

Olly Casey has been the Seasiders standout performer so far this season, and has looked solid since coming into the side.

It's been a hit and miss start for Marvin Ekpiteta. The defender struggled in particular in the defeat to Lincoln City, where he conceded an early penalty which set the tone.

3. Marvin Ekpiteta- 6

It's been a hit and miss start for Marvin Ekpiteta. The defender struggled in particular in the defeat to Lincoln City, where he conceded an early penalty which set the tone.

James Husband has been a firm presence at the back for the Seasiders.

4. James Husband- 7

James Husband has been a firm presence at the back for the Seasiders.

After suffering an injury in the opening game of the season, Pennington has worked has way back to fitness, and played a key role in the win against Wigan.

5. Matthew Pennington- 7

After suffering an injury in the opening game of the season, Pennington has worked has way back to fitness, and played a key role in the win against Wigan.

Callum Connolly has played a number of different roles for the Seasiders to great effect.

6. Callum Connolly- 7.5

Callum Connolly has played a number of different roles for the Seasiders to great effect.

