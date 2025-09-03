WATCH: Blue plaque recognising work of Blackpool fans unveiled near Bloomfield Road

A Blue Plaque near Bloomfield Road was unveiled ahead of Blackpool’s game against Bolton Wanderers at the weekend.

A unique Blue Plaque recognising the work of Blackpool fans was unveiled on Saturday afternoon.

The prestigious commemoration recognises the Oyston Out Movement, and how supporters fought against the club’s previous owners to bring about change at Bloomfield Road.

Typically football-related Blue Plaques honour individuals or locations, with this being one of the first for a fan-led initiative.

The plaque, which has been placed above the steps at The Armfield Club, was unveiled by John Armfield - the son of Blackpool legend Jimmy, who represented the club between 1954 and 1971.

In a speech at the ceremony, he said: “It gives me the greatest of pleasure to unveil this Blue Plaque awarded by Blackpool Civic Trust to represent the vital contribution in putting Blackpool FC back at the heart of the local community, helping the football club to reflect this community and its loyal supporters in a positive and successful manner.

“The location of the plaque is important as this was the site of the supporters association’s first meeting back in 2012. It’s also pertinent as the club now bears my family name, reflecting the strong relationship all Blackpool supporters had with my father, and vice-versa.

“He was a life-long supporter, just as we are, he used to say it was in the blood. He always wanted the supporters to be at the centre of the club, and that’s why as a family, we supported the family name being used.

“He lived in this town and was part of this community for 80 years. He knew through his own daily personal experiences just how important the football club was to the town and its supporters.

“He had no agenda, just the love of Blackpool FC - the football, the town he called home, and the people.

“The supporters association provides a unified collective voice that expresses concerns to the club they follow and love. It’s important for the futures of all clubs that supporters have a platform to air their views in a focussed, thoughtful and meaningful manner. They are the lifeblood of every club - the past, the present and the future.

“Their views need to be listened to as they understand the club and the community it represents.

“That leaves me to say a big thank you to all my fellow supporters who have and continue to put our views forward, working tirelessly in the local community.

“Long may it continue, and hopefully the new independent government body will work closely with all supporter associations, clubs owners, the EFL and the Premier League to ensure the game we all love thrives.

“Congratulations to everyone and up the Pool.”

