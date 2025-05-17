WATCH: The progress Blackpool have made so far on key work at Bloomfield Road

We have taken a closer look at the work that currently ongoing at Blackpool’s Bloomfield Road.

Work remains ongoing at Bloomfield Road as Blackpool look to implement key alterations to the stadium ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

In a statement earlier this month, the club revealed that major structural improvements would be made to the existing structure of the East Stand - including the replacement and refurbishment of all boards and seating, as well as new media facilities and a new camera platform.

So far, all of the previous seats have been ripped out, with that side of the stadium bare and fenced off for the legends game on Saturday afternoon.

On top of this, Blackpool will also repaint the underside of the South Stand roof in tangerine and white over the summer, as well as introducing safe standing to areas of the stadium as well, with railings set to be installed over the next few months.

Subject to planning approval, the club will also aim to make further improvements to the East Stand and its facade, introduce new LED flood lighting throughout the stadium, and implement a new tannoy system - all as part of the second stage of delivery within the stadium.

Longer-term plans

Meanwhile, longer-term plans for the ground and its surrounding areas also remain in place.

This includes a new East Stand concourse, an enhanced public realm behind the North and East Stands, and the construction of The Revoe Sports Village which will provide two all-weather pitches for both community and academy use - with work on the latter anticipated to begin in Autumn 2025.

Some of those projects will be part-funded by the Government’s Towns Fund in partnership with Blackpool Council, who continue to progress with property acquisitions along the west side of Henry Street.

The message from the owner

Simon Sadler (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport) | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

After announcing the work that was set to take place at Bloomfield Road, Seasiders owner Simon Sadler stated the club had turned a corner.

“I am delighted that we are about to embark on this major build and refurbishment project in and around Bloomfield Road and I am very excited about what lies ahead for our club,” he wrote.

“I am particularly pleased that we have found a cost-effective solution to rebuild and remedy the deficiencies of the East Stand by utilising its existing frame, which I’m assured has at least another 20 years of life in it.

“While I understand that there may be a touch of disappointment from some fans that we aren’t building a new cantilevered stand from scratch, the savings have been substantial, likely in excess of £10m.

“This frees up funds to invest elsewhere in and around the stadium and also means that at no point will we have to sacrifice material stadium capacity in order to facilitate the build of a new stand.

“The installation of rails in the North Stand and the introduction of some tangerine colour to the underside of the roof of the South Stand are important ground enhancements, but more can still be done to mark our identity on Bloomfield Road.

“As such, we will formally reach out to fans and fan groups to discuss how to add more colour and vibrancy throughout our ‘home’.

“When completed, the Sports Village should be a fantastic asset to our Community Trust and Academy, both of which will be actively based out of the Bloomfield Road complex.

“This will mean that in the heart of Blackpool we will have a busy and buzzing facility being utilised seven days a week by local boys and girls, men and women, across a range of football and sport-related activities.

“With the Squires Gate training ground seeing a further wave of off-season investment and with the completion of the Sports Village next summer, the club, from the academy through to the first-team, will soon be the most integrated and professional that it has ever been.

“For the first time we will have Championship-level facilities throughout, giving us a strong base from which we can progress.

“I truly believe that after several years of disappointments we have turned the proverbial corner. We have by far and away the best all-round footballing set-up that we have had during my custodianship and make no mistake, promotion back to the Championship is our goal. Better times lie ahead for us all.”

