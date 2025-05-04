WATCH: Blackpool players do Bloomfield Road lap as some potentially bid farewell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool’s 4-1 victory Bristol Rovers could prove to be the final outing in Tangerine for a number of players.

Tom Bloxham, Albie Morgan, Niall Ennis and Ryan Finnigan were all on target for the Seasiders as they rounded off the season with three points.

After the full time whistle, the full squad did a lap to the Bloomfield Road pitch with their families to thank the fans for their support throughout the 2025/26 campaign. This involved some fist pumps for some in front of the supporters still cheering them on.

For many, it could be their final time in the ground as a home player, with a big summer of change set to come Blackpool's way.

From those involved in the match day squad on Saturday - Richard O’Donnell, Matthew Pennington and Jake Beesley are all out of contract, with announcements on their futures expected at the beginning of the week.

Jordan Gabriel also falls into that category, but head coach Steve Bruce did confirm he will be among those to depart.

“I’d like to say a big well done to Jordan Gabriel, it’s probably his final game for the club - he’s been a terrific servant,” he said.

“He hasn’t been in the team this year but he reminded us what he can do when he came on today. He could’ve scored three or four.

“He started really well for me, and came out of the team because his wife gave birth. Odel (Offiah) then took his position and results went well. That’s football - that’s the way it is, it can give you a kicking now and then. It’s my job to pick a team that can win every week.

“As soon as I saw Jordan, I enjoyed what I saw. He gives you everything he’s got, he’s athletic and quick, and has never let the squad down.”

Meanwhile, the injured Sonny Carey is also coming to the end of his current deal, but has been made a “handsome offer” by Blackpool to remain with the club according to Bruce, with the club still awaiting his answer.

Third choice goalkeeper Mackenzie Chapman and midfielder Josh Onomah also took part in the walk around the pitch, with their contracts also up in June.

Elsewhere, the Seasiders’ five loanees will also now return to their permanent clubs.

Harry Tyrer (Everton), Elkan Baggott (Ipswich Town) and Niall Ennis were all part of the starting XI against the Pirates - with all four being preferred options when available throughout the campaign.

Meanwhile, Sammy Silvera (Middlesbrough) and Odel Offiah were also on the pitch at full time, having missed the match through injuries.

Bruce has admitted he will look to get some of the loanees back at Bloomfield Road for next season after leaving him impressed.

Blackpool boss expects a busy summer

Steve Bruce (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Following last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Wigan Athletic at the Brick Community Stadium, the Seasiders head coach admitted change was on the way.

“There’s a lot of work to be done over the summer,” he said.

“We’ve got five loan players, four or five that are out of contract, so you can imagine it’s going to be hectic, but that’s normal for the teams at this level, they don’t hand big contracts out - which is understandable. There’s a constant turnaround, but since Christmas I’ve been pleased with our improvement.

“We’ve improved enormously since January, and it’s imperative that we get this one right to get half a new team, maybe a full new team. We’ll have conversations with the players on loan, and see where we end up .

“I wouldn’t say it’ll be a completely different team next season, but we had four loan players playing today and one on the bench, so it could be half a new team, and we’ll see what we can do.

“We’ve been in the division three years and we’ve not been good enough to mount a challenge to get the club where it wants to be. It’s about finding the right team and the right formula, to get the team where it wants to be.”

Your next story from the Gazette: Blackpool owner explains season ticket pricing as he gives Bruce words of support.