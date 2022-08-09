Transfer state of play as Rotherham United man becomes latest midfielder to be linked with Blackpool

For the Seasiders, there’s still plenty of business to be done both in and out, with a busy last three weeks anticipated.

Because of that, it’s inevitable that players already at the club will have to move.

Here’s the latest state of play at Bloomfield Road with 23 days until the window shuts:

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

After losing out on Cameron Brannagan, the Seasiders returned with a second bid – believed to be just under £1m – for the Sheffield Wednesday man. But our colleagues at the Sheffield Star are reporting this has also been knocked back, after Blackpool’s original bid of around £500,000 was also rejected. The 21-year-old has a year left on his contract at Hillsborough and Darren Moore is keen to tie the midfielder down to a longer-term deal, but as yet no official offer has been put on the table.

Michael Appleton's side remain busy in the transfer market with three weeks remaining

Dan Barlaser

The Rotherham United midfielder has become the latest in a long line of midfielders to be linked with the Seasiders this summer. Football League World claim Michael Appleton’s side are eyeing a move for the 25-year-old, whose contract runs out at the end of the season. However, speaking in June, Barlaser told the Rotherham Advertiser he had no intention of leaving the Millers before the end of his current deal. Barlaser scored 10 goals and produced nine assists last season during Rotherham’s promotion from League One. Since the speculation emerged, Millers boss Paul Warne told the Rotherham Advertiser his man wouldn’t be leaving unless a silly offer was made. He also revealed Rotherham have rejected THREE bids for the midfielder.

Josh Bowler

Many had expected Bowler to have already departed by now, but as it stands he remains a Blackpool player. The 23-year-old, who has begun the season in electric form, is still a wanted man though, with Blackburn Rovers and Nottingham Forest both keeping tabs. With Bowler entering the final year of his contract, it will be fascinating to see what Blackpool do given the last thing they want is to lose him for nothing at the end of the season. At the same time, without Bowler the Seasiders tend to struggle for an attacking threat. I’d expect this one to go right down to the final day, unless someone stumps up the cash before then.

Richard Keogh

The Gazette understands the 35-year-old is on the verge of joining League One side Ipswich Town. The Seasiders have already knocked back two bids for the centre-back, but Keogh is keen to make the move to Portman Road to be closer to his family. Keogh was born in Essex and came through the youth ranks with Ipswich as a youngster. It’s also understood Keogh has been offered a two-year deal to make the move to Suffolk, although this could be a one-year contract with the option of a further 12 months.

Shayne Lavery