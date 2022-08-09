Rotherham United boss rules out Blackpool-linked Dan Barlaser sale as THREE bids are rejected

Football League World reported this morning that the Seasiders are interested in bringing the midfielder to Bloomfield Road.

While Blackpool haven’t been confirmed as the club in question, it’s understood three offers – including a latest bid of over £1m – have been submitted for the 25-year-old.

However, all three bids have been rejected and it’s understood the Millers are unlikely to sell their key man.

“I've got another bid for Dan Barlaser of over £1 million which has been rejected. I can't tell you who it is because it's not fair to that club,” Warne told the Rotherham Advertiser.

“They have got a player playing who will think: 'That's great, that's my position.' It is another Championship club but we just said 'categorically no'.

“The offer from that club has gone up. I think it is their third bid and I presume it is their last.

Rotherham are desperate to keep hold of Barlaser

“In fairness, they could double it and I still wouldn't want to sell him. I have spoken to their manager and it was a respectful conversation. I said there was zero point (in negotiating).#

“I really like Dan. He plays every week. We will try to re-sign him or he might even want to see his contract out.

“Selling him is not something we are looking to do and I don't think anyone will offer anything that makes it worthwhile.

“They might come back in but the answer would still be 'no' unless the amount was ridiculous. They are not going to go from £1m to £3m overnight. I can't see a move there happening under any circumstances.”

While Barlaser’s contract runs out at the end of the season, the former Newcastle United man told the Rotherham Advertiser in June that he had no intention of leaving the club before his current contract was up.

“I’ve got a year left on my contract and I’m happy here,” he said. “I’ll try my hardest next season and see where we go from there.”

It’s understood Newcastle have a sell-on clause of between 40 and 50 per cent.

Barlaser scored 10 goals and produced nine assists last season during Rotherham’s promotion from League One.

Despite bringing in Lewis Fiorini and Charlie Patino from Manchester City and Arsenal respectively, Pool boss Michael Appleton remains keen to bolster his options in central midfield.