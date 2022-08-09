Blackpool reject bid for Shayne Lavery amid Millwall speculation

It follows news that Blackpool’s Championship rivals Millwall are interested in the Northern Irishman.

According to Football Insider, Gary Rowett’s side are in “advanced talks” with the 23-year-old.

The Gazette understands a bid from an unnamed side has been knocked back.

It’s also understood Millwall aren’t the only Championship club to have taken an interest in the forward.

Lavery has been a bit-part player under Michael Appleton, making two sub appearances in Blackpool’s opening two league games.

The Northern Ireland international was even stuck out on the left wing during some of Blackpool’s pre-season friendlies.

Jerry Yates and Gary Madine are ahead of him in the pecking order for the number nine role while Jake Beesley is also an option once he returns from injury.

Appleton has already made it clear he wants to bring in a new striker with failed attempts to sign Ellis Simms on loan from Everton and Colby Bishop on a permanent deal from Accrington Stanley.

The Seasiders met all of Everton’s terms for Simms but the former Pool loanee opted to join Sunderland instead.

As for Bishop, Appleton’s side opted not to pursue a move after an issue was raised with his medical, which saw the 25-year-old join Portsmouth instead.

Lavery finished as Blackpool’s top scorer last season, scoring 10 goals in all competitions.

He’s already been capped 15 times by Northern Ireland, scoring twice.