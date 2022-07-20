Colby Bishop transfer saga: Blackpool's deal for Portsmouth target now OFF

Danny Cowley’s men were confident of getting the 25-year-old through the door, with a medical lined up for 3pm on Monday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s understood Bishop had even said his goodbyes to his Accrington teammates ahead of a move to the South Coast.

But Michael Appleton’s men swooped in at the last minute, matching Pompey’s offer of around £500,000, with the pledge of Championship football and the chance to remain in the North West enough to help sway Bishop to make the move.

Blackpool had agreed a fee and personal terms, but The Gazette understands the Seasiders are no longer pursuing a deal for the 25-year-old.

Bishop previously came close to joining Peterborough United last year, but a bid in the region of £1.2m was turned down for the striker, who has also been linked with rivals Preston North End, Ipswich Town and MK Dons.

Bishop was all set to join the Seasiders

With only a year remaining on his contract, it’s understood Accrington are willing to cash in on their asset this summer.

The forward, a 2019 signing from non-league side Leamington Spa, has scored 39 goals in 123 appearances over the last three years for Accy.

Bishop began his career in his hometown with Notts County, before going on to represent Gloucester City, Worcester City, Boston United and then Leamington.

His big break in the EFL with Stanley came after a prolific stint at Leamington, where he scored 29 goals in 48 appearances.

Speaking last night about Pompy’s failed attempt to swoop for Bishop, Danny Cowley confirmed the “door was closed” on a move to Fratton Park.

“It doesn’t really matter (how close it was) does it? We weren’t close enough,” he told our sister paper, the Portsmouth News.

“It’s football. When you have lived it as long as I have, nothing surprises you, you have to always expect the unexpected.

“You never want to talk about somebody else’s player. Naturally players that we sign and want to sign, those A-star characters we like, will want to play to the highest level they can – and we accept and understand this.

“Sometimes it can be more painful if you lose a player for financial reasons - this one genuinely wasn’t. And I believe the door is shut.

“Our focus is trying to find forwards, we have been trying to do that since February 1, we knew the situation, we knew we didn’t have any contracted players this summer and had lots of work to do.

“We are working really hard to get the right players and the right blend to help this team.”

While this news will come as a blow to Blackpool fans, the Seasiders are already well stocked in the forward department with Shayne Lavery, Gary Madine and Jerry Yates.