Blackpool 'launch late bid' to steal League One striker under Portsmouth's noses

It’s understood the League One side were closing in on the 25-year-old’s signature having beaten off interest from divisional rivals MK Dons.

But according to journalist Alan Nixon, the Seasiders have matched Pompey’s bid of around £500,000 and Championship football, as well as the opportunity to remain in the North West, could sway any deal in Blackpool’s favour.

The Gazette’s sister paper Portsmouth News has confirmed there are now two clubs in the running for Bishop.

It’s understood Bishop had even said his goodbyes to his Accrington teammates ahead of a move to Fratton Park, but the Seasiders have since swooped in with a late bid.

Bishop previously came close to joining Peterborough United last year, but a bid in the region of £1.2m was turned down for the striker, who has also been linked with rivals Preston North End and Ipswich Town.

With only a year remaining on his contract, Accrington are likely to cash in on their asset this summer.

Bishop in action against the Seasiders in 2020

The forward, a 2019 signing from non-league side Leamington Spa, has scored 39 goals in 123 appearances over the last three years for Accy.

Bishop began his career in his hometown with Notts County, before going on to represent Gloucester City, Worcester City, Boston United and then Leamington.

His big break in the EFL with Stanley came after a prolific stint at Leamington, where he scored 29 goals in 48 appearances.

The Seasiders are already well stocked in the forward department with Shayne Lavery, Gary Madine and Jerry Yates.

The club also has high hopes for Jake Beesley, who is currently sidelined with a stress fracture of the foot.

The fact the Seasiders are being strongly linked with another striker, coupled with Michael Appleton’s favoured 4-3-3 formation with two wingers and a lone forward, suggests one of the aforementioned four might be moved on.

Blackpool are already close to reaching their 25-man squad limit and, with other potential arrivals also in the offing, departures appear inevitable.