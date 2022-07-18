Michael Appleton confident of further Blackpool signings after Lewis Fiorini arrival

But the Seasiders remain busy in the transfer market, with another central midfielder and a right-back likely to be high on their shopping list, while the club could also be in the hunt for a centre-back and winger.

“We’re in the arm wrestle for some good players. We’re excited,” Appleton told The Gazette, speaking after Saturday’s friendly against Rangers.

“Behind the scenes from a recruitment point of view, everybody is doing their bit to make sure we get some bodies in at some point next week. I’m confident that will be the case because a lot of hard work is going into it.

“I know it can be frustrating sometimes when you don’t see people coming through the door. If you guys feel you’re frustrated, you should try being in my shoes.

“But ultimately you have to hold your nerve, you have to be calm about these things and eventually the right ones will drop.”

Michael Appleton is expecting more movement in the transfer market this week

Appleton links up with Fiorini for a second time in his career having also brought him to Lincoln City last season.

Fiorini made 44 appearances for the Imps in League One last season, scoring six times.

Prior to that, the Manchester-born man spent time with Dutch side NEC Breda, notching five goals and five assists in 32 outings.

Described as a skilful attacking midfielder, Fiorini has been with Man City’s academy for over a decade.

While he’s yet to make an appearance for the first-team, the midfielder signed a new long-term contract last year to keep him at the club until 2026.

“I’m delighted with that,” Appleton said of the 20-year-old’s arrival.

“Every Blackpool fan is going to see what a top player he is. He’s a player I admired way before I signed him last season at Lincoln.

“He covers the ground really well, his numbers will be right up there, he scores goals, he’s a threat from 18-20 yards out and he’s a good kid.

“He will fit into the group really well.”