Blackpool produce encouraging display in narrow defeat to Rangers

The Seasiders were the better side for much of the game, especially in the first-half where they limited Rangers to very little and created three or four good openings.

But it was Rangers, who were backed by almost 8,000 supporters, who claimed the victory thanks to second-half goals from Borna Barisic and Charlie McCann.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Substitute Beryly Lubala did pull a late goal back for the Seasiders, but it proved to be little more than a consolation goal.

Despite the result, there was still plenty for Blackpool fans to be encouraged about in their side’s third friendly of pre-season.

Despite being guilty of giving the ball away for Rangers’ first goal, Josh Bowler was in electric form in attack, while the likes of Rob Apter, Sonny Carey and Keshi Anderson also caught the eye.

Michael Appleton named a strong side for the game from the off, with Dan Grimshaw, Marvin Ekpiteta, Keshi Anderson, Josh Bowler and Gary Madine all handed starts.

Beryly Lubala celebrates scoring late on

In the absence of recognised senior full-backs, Callum Connolly filled in at right-back and Rob Apter filled in at left-back.

That’s because Luke Garbutt (knee), James Husband (hamstring) and Jordan Gabriel (hamstring) are all sidelined with injuries.

Elsewhere, Kevin Stewart and Jake Beesley also missed out with stress fractures of the foot.

New signing Lewis Fiorini was named among the substitutes alongside Grant Ward, who returned to Bloomfield Road after a trial period with Reading.

Rangers, last season’s beaten Europa League finalists, also named a strong side ahead of their SPL campaign.

Allan McGregor, James Tavernier, Ryan Kent and former Pool loanee John Lundstram all started the game.

The Seasiders wasted a golden chance to open the scoring in the fourth minute when Keshi Anderson slipped in Sonny Carey.

The midfielder, though, failed to hit the target, blazing over from point-blank range when he really ought to have scored.

Appleton’s men continued to look strong early on, with Carey and Anderson linking up well in particular.

Another chance came their way when Josh Bowler found some space down the right after a smart flick-on from Gary Madine, but the winger’s eventual shot was high and wide after he slipped on the pristine turf.

Madine was the next Pool player to go close, heading at full stretch just wide of the target.

Rangers, as you would expect, eventually came on strong, dominating possession. But Blackpool held firm and defended well to keep them at arm’s length.

The clear-cut chances,meanwhile, continued to come the way of the hosts, as Callum Connolly somehow managed to head wide from within the six-yard box from Bowler’s in-swinging corner.

On the half-hour mark, Rangers thought they had taken the lead when striker Antonio Colak converted from close range, in-off the post. But the celebrations were cut short by the linesman’s raised flag.

Blackpool turned defence into attack on the stroke of half-time when Callum Connolly, in impressive form at right-back, made a vital interception before setting Bowler free.

The winger reached the byline before producing a teasing cross towards the back post, which was turned behind by Tavernier.

For the first time this pre-season, the Seasiders were unchanged at half-time as Appleton kept faith with the same XI for another 15/20 minutes.

The opening chance of the second-half came the way of the Seasiders, as Madine met Sonny Carey’s corner - but he couldn’t quite control his header, which bounced down into the turf and away from goal.

The hosts were made to pay for all their misses when Rangers broke the deadlock six minutes into the second period.

It was a soft goal to concede from Blackpool’s point of view as Bowler, so dangerous going forward, conceded possession in a really poor area of the pitch.

The winger gifted the ball to Borna Barisic, who cut inside and curled a low effort beyond the reach of Dan Grimshaw.

The opener, which came completely out of the blue, resulted in a period of Rangers pressure as they looked to remain on the front foot.

Grimshaw denied them a second with a superb one-handed save from Ryan Kent’s dipping, swerving effort from outside the box.

Just after the hour mark, Appleton made his first changes as Shayne Lavery and Jerry Yates replaced CJ Hamilton and Madine.

Rangers sub John Souttar tested Grimshaw again, but the Blackpool keeper - who recently signed a new deal - stood tall to make another important save from close range, this time with his legs.

With 20 minutes remaining, Pool made another raft of changes - including trialist and returning Seasider Ward and new recruit Fiorini.

A few minutes later, the Scottish giants doubled their lead as substitute Charlie McCann drilled a shot through a crowded box to nestle the ball in the bottom corner.

Following all the changes, the game fizzled out a little with very little in the way of clear-cut chances, although Yates - wearing the captain’s armband for the final few moments - did blaze over from inside the box.

Nevertheless, there was still time for substitute Lubala to side-foot home a calm effort to grab a late consolation goal for the home side.

The Seasiders now travel to League Two side Salford City on Tuesday night before hosting Frank Lampard’s Everton in their final friendly of the summer on Sunday afternoon.

It’s all geared up to the season opener against Reading, which is now only two weeks away.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Grimshaw, Connolly (Virtue), Ekpiteta (Tharme), Keogh (Thorniley), Apter (Moore), Dougall (Ward), Carey (Fiorini), Anderson (Dale), Bowler (Lubala), Hamilton (Lavery), Madine (Yates)

Subs not used: Maxwell, Moore, Hughes

Rangers: McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Sands, Barisic, Kamara, Jack, Lundstram, Wright, Kent, Colak

Subs: McLaughlin, McCrorie, Lawrence, Souttar, Matondo, Davis, Arfield, Katic, Zukowski, Kelly, Middleton, McCann, King, Devine