Manchester City midfielder becomes Blackpool's first signing of the summer

The 20-year-old, who played under Michael Appleton on loan with Lincoln City last season, has joined the Seasiders on a season-long loan.

The Gazette understands the Scotland Under-21 international could be involved during today’s friendly against Rangers at Bloomfield Road.

“I’m buzzing to be here and looking forward to the season ahead,” Fiorini said of his move.

“I had options to go elsewhere, but coming to Blackpool was exactly what I wanted to do, especially having worked with the gaffer before.

“I pride myself on providing the team with goals and assists and hopefully I can do that at the next step-up in the Championship. I can’t wait to get started.”

Fiorini made 44 appearances for the Imps in League One last season, scoring six times.

Fiorini battles for the ball for the Imps against Sheffield Wednesday's Barry Bannan last season

Prior to that, the Manchester-born man spent time with Dutch side NEC Breda, notching five goals and five assists in 32 outings.

Described as a skilful attacking midfielder, Fiorini has been with Man City’s academy for over a decade.

While he’s yet to make an appearance for the first-team, the midfielder signed a new long-term contract last year to keep him at the club until 2026.

Prior to joining Lincoln last season, Fiorini spoke to his Man City teammate Morgan Rogers - a player who has also been strongly linked with the Seasiders - before finalising the move.

Head coach Appleton is delighted to get his man, especially as it strengthens his Blackpool side in a position where they’ve been lacking for the past year or so.

The Seasiders have consistently been linked with midfielders over the past two windows, with the likes of Cameron Brannagan, Oliver Norburn, Ebou Adams and more recently Fisayo Dele-Bashiru recently linked.

“Lewis is a very talented player and is someone who will bring goals and assists to the team,” Appleton said.

“He’s one of those players that is only going to get better and better and with his experiences in Dutch football and in League One, he’s already proved himself at a good level.