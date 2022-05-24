The Seasiders were linked with the 19-year-old during the final days of the January transfer window as a possible replacement for Josh Bowler.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It meant Rogers instead remained on loan with Bournemouth, where he struggled for game time and a recall to his parent club Manchester City had been discussed.

Rogers only made 19 appearances for the promoted Cherries, scoring once. Only one of those 19 appearances came from the start.

His last cameo for Scott Parker’s side came in January and he was surprisingly left out of Bournemouth’s 25-man squad the following month.

While he technically remained a Cherries player, Rogers returned to Man City in March to train with his teammates.

Rogers featured against the Seasiders during the 2020/21 League One play-off final

That spell came on the back of a much more successful stint during the 2020/21 season, where he scored six goals in 28 appearances for Lincoln City.

The Man City man helped the Imps to the League One play-off final where he lined up against Neil Critchley’s men at Wembley.

According to the Sunday Mirror, Blackpool’s Championship rivals Swansea City are also interested in taking Rogers on loan.

Despite his lack of game time with Bournemouth, Rogers - who can play on either wing - remains a highly-rated prospect at Man City.

Rogers started his career with West Brom in 2010, before joining Man City three years ago.