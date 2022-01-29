Blackpool transfer latest on Oliver Norburn, Josh Bowler and Morgan Rogers

The Daily Mail claim the 29-year-old is unsettled at London Road as he has a young family who are still based in Bolton.

Norburn is keen to return to the North West and has apparently informed Posh he wants to move. However, the Peterborough captain hasn’t formally lodged a transfer request.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Gazette understands these reports are accurate and Norburn, a summer signing from Shrewsbury Town, was unsettled as early as two weeks into his move.

Norburn was handed the captaincy by manager Darren Ferguson in December, replacing Mark Beevers.

“We need players like Oliver in our situation.

Norburn only made the move to Peterborough from Shrewsbury Town during the summer

“Anyway we only signed him in August after our manager managed to persuade the owners to make it happen, and he’s subsequently been made captain.”

Ironically, Peterborough yesterday bolstered their midfield with the signing of Jeando Fuchs from Scottish side Dundee United.

Blackpool were strongly linked with the Cameroonian at the start of the window.In other transfer news, Josh Bowler is now attracting interest from today’s opponents Fulham as well as Bournemouth, according to Football Insider.

The winger, who has been in fabulous form in recent weeks, has previously been the source of interest from Nottingham Forest, who have had bids knocked back.

Bowler only signed a one-year deal with the Seasiders during the summer, but the club do hold the option to extend by 12 months.

Morgan Rogers, meanwhile, is the latest player to be linked with a January move to Bloomfield Road.

The Manchester City winger is currently on loan at Bournemouth but, according to the Daily Mail, the Premier League champions are expected to recall him before sending him elsewhere, with Huddersfield Town also interested.

The 19-year-old, who featured against Blackpool in the League One play-off final last season for Lincoln City, has made 17 appearances for the Cherries, scoring once.