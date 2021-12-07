Dundee United boss responds to speculation linking star midfielder to Blackpool, Rangers, Celtic, Wigan Athletic and others

The Seasiders, Peterborough United and Wigan Athletic have all been linked with the 24-year-old in recent weeks.

It comes as the January transfer window is set to open in just three weeks’ time.

Fuchs, a combative, tough-tackling central midfielder, is out of contract at the end of the season, but it’s understood he has been offered a new deal.

Addressing the speculation after Dundee United’s 3-0 defeat to Celtic at the weekend, Tangerines boss Tam Courts told the Daily Record: “Even today, from Jeando’s performance and throughout the last few weeks you can see he is a top player not just for us but also in this league and I have always gone on record as saying if any players, particularly the top performing ones, have aspirations to get to the top level then the types of club you mentioned will naturally be interested.

“Jeando is a focused guy and our relationship is really strong and he likes to do his talking on the pitch so yes, there is not much more I can say on that.”

Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers as well as German outfit Stuttgart have also been mentioned as potential suitors in the past.

Fuchs in action against Celtic

Fuchs arrived at Tannadice last year following their promotion to the top tier of Scottish football.

He has since been a regular performer, making 45 appearances in all competitions.

The Cameroonian began his career in France with Ligue 2 side Sochaux, before being signed by Spanish club Alaves in 2019.

However, he never made a first-team appearance for the La Liga outfit and was loaned out to Isreali side Maccabi Haifi before his move to Scotland.

He’s been capped on two occasions by his national side, making his debut in 2018 against Brazil.

The Seasiders are currently without central midfielders Matty Virtue (ACL), Grant Ward (achilles) and Kevin Stewart (ankle) through injury.