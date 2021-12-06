Blackpool to face Hartlepool: Full FA Cup third-round draw

The Seasiders' North-East hosts are currently 17th in the fourth tier, having defeated Lincoln City in the previous round

Now in the Championship, Blackpool were a League One side last season when they reached the fourth round, losing to Brighton & Hove Albion of the Premier League after eliminating West Bromwich Albion.

The most eye-catching tie in the draw is the visit of Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa to Manchester United.

The ties are to be played between January 7 and 10.

FULL THIRD ROUND DRAW: Boreham Wood or St Albans v AFC Wimbledon, Yeovil Town v Bournemouth, Stoke City v Leyton Orient, Swansea City v Southampton, Chelsea v Chesterfield, Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town, Cardiff City v Preston North End, Coventry City v Derby County, Burnley v Huddersfield Town, West Bromwich Albion v Brighton & Hove Albion, Kidderminster Harriers v Reading, Leicester City v Watford, Mansfield Town v Middlesbrough, Hartlepool United v Blackpool, Hull City v Everton, Bristol City v Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur v Morecambe, Millwall v Crystal Palace, Port Vale v Brentford, Swindon Town v Manchester City, Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers, Luton Town v Harrogate Town, Birmingham City v Plymouth Argyle, Manchester United v Aston Villa, Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United, Newcastle United v Cambridge United, Barnsley v Ipswich Town, Peterborough United v Bristol Rovers, West Ham United v Leeds United, Queens Park Rangers v Rotherham United, Charlton Athletic v Norwich City, Nottingham Forest v Arsenal.