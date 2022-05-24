Olympic diver Tom Daley hails 'incredible' Blackpool forward Jake Daniels

The 17-year-old Blackpool player became the first active male gay footballer in the UK since Justin Fashanu in 1990 when he decided to come out last week.

During his interview with Sky Sports, Daniels revealed he had been inspired by both Daley and Josh Cavallo, an Australian footballer who came out in 2021.

“It's just incredible," Daley told American news website the Daily Beast.

“I think about what it means for any queer young kids growing up thinking now, ‘maybe I do now have a space in football. Maybe I will get in. Maybe I will be welcomed.'

“It's not just that the queer community has been so celebratory of it, but the fact of seeing people like Harry Kane speaking out about how amazing it is.

“Straight footballers at the top of the game are commending him and I think for visibility in the sport it's just incredible. Jake and Josh are paving the way.

Daley revealed he was dating a man in 2013

“The fact that Jake came out is a really powerful message to send. It's so incredibly brave it might encourage people to be brave and more people to come out, able to be themselves.”

Daley, who in 2013 announced he was in a relationship with a man, said the culture among some football fans had to change.

“It takes a shift in culture from the top down, where the heads of organisations are creating that accepting and open culture,” he said.