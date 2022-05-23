Blackpool linked with Championship goalkeeper with Dan Grimshaw likely to attract suitors

Rivals Preston North End and Luton Town have already been linked with the 28-year-old, who recently had an extra 12 months triggered on his contract with Hull.

Ingram made four appearances for the Hatters during an emergency loan spell towards the end of the season as Nathan Jones’ men exited the Championship play-offs at the semi-final stage.

It’s now believed Jones is keen to bring Ingram back to Kenilworth Road on a permanent basis.

The shot stopper made 29 appearances for the Tigers this season before joining Luton, having competed for the number one spot with Chelsea loanee Nathan Baxter.

Ingram was first-choice to Baxter until November, before later regaining the shirt in February.

The former Wycombe keeper first joined Hull in 2019 from QPR and helped the Tigers win promotion from League One during the 2020/21 campaign under Grant McCann.

Ingram has 12 months remaining on his contract with Hull

Our sister paper the Lancashire Post reports that Ingram hasn’t been identified as a potential target, contrary to reports.

Ryan Lowe’s men will be looking for a new goalkeeper this summer though after loanee Daniel Iversen returned to his parent club Leicester City.

It’s believed PNE will look to target the loan market for a new number one ahead of next season, although a backup keeper could also be required.

As for Blackpool, they’re currently well stocked in the goalkeeping department with Dan Grimshaw, Chris Maxwell and Stuart Moore all under contract.

Maxwell, who is club captain, began the campaign as number one before he suffered two serious quad injuries.

Grimshaw had only made a handful of senior appearances prior to joining the Seasiders on a free transfer from Manchester City last summer, but he filled the void in impressive fashion, making 29 appearances in total.

The 24-year-old’s season was cut short in April when he suffered concussion during the derby defeat to Preston, where he was rushed to hospital following a nasty collision with goalscorer Cameron Archer.

Grimshaw made a full recovery, but Neil Critchley opted to finish the season with Maxwell back in-between the sticks for the final few games rather than risk Grimshaw.