Man City goalkeeper becomes Blackpool's second signing of the day

The 23-year-old arrives at Bloomfield Road on a free transfer following his recent departure from the Etihad.

Grimshaw has penned a two-year deal with the Seasiders, with an option to extend by a further 12 months.

“I’m happy and really excited to be here," Grimshaw said.

"I’ve worked really hard in my career to get to this point and I want to progress further here at Blackpool.

“I’m looking forward to working under Neil Critchley and Steve Banks and alongside the goalkeepers that are already here. I can’t wait to get going.”

Born in Salford, Grimshaw joined Man City as a teenager and signed a new three-year deal in 2018.

Daniel Grimshaw warms up for Man City as Ederson watches on

He was named on the bench for the first-team for the first time in January 2019 during a League Cup tie against Burton Albion.

The shot stopper has spent loan spells with both Hemel Hempstead Town and Belgian second division side Lommel SK.

“Daniel is another player that I’ve followed the progress of," Blackpool boss Neil Critchley said.

"He’s what I’d class as a modern day goalkeeper and he knows what elite standards are from being around the first-team setup at Manchester City.

"His recent loan out in Belgium shows his willingness to step out of his comfort zone and he’s now ready for this next step in his career.

“He provides valuable competition in the goalkeeping department and I’m delighted that he’s decided to join us.”