Blackpool make Doncaster Rovers defender their first signing of the summer ahead of club's return to the Championship

The 27-year-old has penned a three-year contract with the Seasiders, with the club also holding the option to extend James' deal by a further 12 months.

The versatile defender, who is predominantly a left-back but has often played in midfield, will officially join the club on July 1 when his contract at the Keepmoat Stadium expires.

Doncaster offered James a new deal to stay in Yorkshire, but he turned it down to make the step-up to the Championship.

“I’m absolutely delighted," James said of his move to Bloomfield Road.

"As soon as I knew there was a bit of interest, it was something that I really wanted to follow up and jump at.

"Playing in the Championship was something that I’d set out to do following what had happened in the season, so it was a massive pull to come here and play in the Championship.

James makes the move to Blackpool from Doncaster Rovers

“In the two games that I played against Blackpool, I knew exactly what they were like. They were organised, defensively solid, very good on the ball and obviously very lethal in the attacking third.

"Even from the games that I’ve watched from afar, with the play-offs and the play-off final, it was something that I really wanted to be a part of.”

A product of the Manchester United academy, James arrives on the Fylde coast having spent two seasons with Doncaster.

He made 80 appearances at the Keepmoat and scored nine goals, including one against Blackpool last season.

Prior to that, he spent time with Sunderland and Wigan Athletic, achieving two promotions with the latter.

Born in Bacup in Rossendale, James also spent time with Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End as a teenager.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley is delighted to make James the club's first acquisition of the summer.

“Reece arrives here with good, Championship experience and on the back of a fantastic couple of seasons with Doncaster Rovers," Pool's head coach said.

"He’s somebody that I’ve always been impressed with, going back to his time with Manchester United when he was younger.

“From my conversations with him, I know how much of a top professional he is. He’ll bring good experience to the group and can play in a number of different positions, which will be invaluable to us.

“I’d like to welcome him to Blackpool and look forward to seeing him pull on a tangerine shirt.”