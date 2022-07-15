Blackpool v Rangers: Live coverage from Bloomfield Road

Michael Appleton's side take on Rangers on Saturday

“With the amount of Rangers fans coming to the game, I’m guessing it will be a sellout or a near sellout on the day. That’s one thing all the players and staff are looking forward to,” Appleton told Tangerine ITV.

“Clearly we’re coming up against top opposition, because they were Europa League finalists last season, so it will be no different to what we faced against Leeds.

“These are the type of opponents we’re not going to face in the Championship every single week, where we are going to have more of the ball.

“So it’s probably going to be more of a battle rather than a game of chess where you’re trying to work out the opposition.

“But they’ve got real quality, quality in all areas of the field, so it will be a big test for us. We’re going to have to stay in the game.

“But I also want us to show some personality, because that’s the one thing I thought we lacked a little bit in the Leeds game. Forget the scoreline or the result, I want them to go and show they’ve got the belief to go and play against good players.”

Pool’s head coach added: “Hopefully the weather will be good, I’m hearing it’s going to be nice.

“The season is only a couple of weeks away now so the players are starting to feel like they’re getting close now.