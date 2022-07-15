Blackpool v Rangers: Live coverage from Bloomfield Road

With over 8,000 Gers fans expected to make the trip to the Fylde coast, it promises to be some occasion for Michael Appleton’s men.
Blackpool v Rangers LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 16 July, 2022, 12:49
- LIVE: Blackpool 0-0 Rangers
- Seasiders take on Europa League finalists in third friendly of pre-season
- Championship season begins in just two weeks’ time
BREAKING: Blackpool make a signing!
Michael Appleton’s pre-match comments
“With the amount of Rangers fans coming to the game, I’m guessing it will be a sellout or a near sellout on the day. That’s one thing all the players and staff are looking forward to,” Appleton told Tangerine ITV.
“Clearly we’re coming up against top opposition, because they were Europa League finalists last season, so it will be no different to what we faced against Leeds.
“These are the type of opponents we’re not going to face in the Championship every single week, where we are going to have more of the ball.
“So it’s probably going to be more of a battle rather than a game of chess where you’re trying to work out the opposition.
“But they’ve got real quality, quality in all areas of the field, so it will be a big test for us. We’re going to have to stay in the game.
“But I also want us to show some personality, because that’s the one thing I thought we lacked a little bit in the Leeds game. Forget the scoreline or the result, I want them to go and show they’ve got the belief to go and play against good players.”
Pool’s head coach added: “Hopefully the weather will be good, I’m hearing it’s going to be nice.
“The season is only a couple of weeks away now so the players are starting to feel like they’re getting close now.
“I think it will be fitting we’ve got a side like Rangers who have such a fantastic support, so with the support they’re going to have on the day and the support we’re hopefully going to have on the day, it’s got a feeling it could be a bit of a cup final.”
Match preview
Today’s game is Blackpool’s third friendly of pre-season, having already beaten Southport 2-0 before succumbing to a 4-0 defeat to Leeds United.
Since then, Michael Appleton’s men have travelled north of the border to Edinburgh for a week-long training camp.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men, meanwhile, have only played one friendly so far this summer, a 3-2 victory against Partick Thistle, after their scheduled game against Sunderland in Portugal was forced to be abandoned.
The game, due to be played in Albufeira last Saturday, had to be scrapped due to a floodlight failure.
This afternoon’s game will be the first meeting between Blackpool and Rangers since the Seasiders hosted the Scottish giants in 2011.
The 2-0 reversal was Blackpool’s first outing since dropping out of the Premier League with a final day defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Team news
Luke Garbutt is a major doubt after twisting his knee during Blackpool’s pre-season training camp in Scotland.
On a more positive note, Jerry Yates has returned to training and could feature after missing the Leeds game with an ankle problem.
Jordan Gabriel, James Husband (both hamstring), Kevin Stewart and Jake Beesley (both fractures of the foot) are all expected to miss out.
The absence of Garbutt, Husband and Gabriel means Michael Appleton is without a recognised right-back and left-back in his squad.
Harvey Hughes, a recent signing for the development squad, could feature at left-back while Jack Moore and Rob Apter could be required at right-back. Callum Connolly is also an option there.
This afternoon’s game is a big one. Not only is it Blackpool’s first outing at Bloomfield Road since April, it’s also a game to savour as they take on Scottish giants and Europa League finalists Rangers.
It promises to be some occasion, with over 8,000 Gers fans anticipated inside the ground.
It promises to be some occasion, with over 8,000 Gers fans anticipated inside the ground.