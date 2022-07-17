New name emerges as target as Blackpool step-up transfer search

The Seasiders made their first signing of the summer on Saturday, capturing the signature of Manchester City midfielder Lewis Florini on loan.

But Michael Appleton is confident of further movement and hopes to see more players arrive through the door next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And according to Alan Nixon’s Patreon, Williams could be one who makes the move to Bloomfield Road.

He claims Liverpool are ready to send the 21-year-old on loan to Blackpool for the season to ensure regular game time.

A 6ft 5ins centre-back, Williams has already made 19 appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s first-team but is now well down the pecking order at Anfield.

The defender, who joined Liverpool’s academy at the age of 10, has also been capped by England’s Under-21 side.

Williams has already made a handful of appearances for Liverpool's first-team

He spent time on loan in the Championship last season with Swansea City, making seven appearances in league and cup before being recalled.

Prior to that, the Preston-born man also spent time in non-league with Kidderminster Harriers.

Michael Appleton’s side do have space at centre-back following Oliver Casey’s recent departure to Forest Green Rovers on loan.

Marvin Ekpiteta, Richard Keogh, Jordan Thorniley and Doug Tharme are their current options in the centre of defence.

Williams is currently away with Liverpool’s squad on their pre-season tour of Thailand, featuring in the recent defeat to Manchester United and the 2-0 win against Crystal Palace.