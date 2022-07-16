'Very encouraging': Michael Appleton's verdict on Blackpool's promising display against Rangers

The visitors, who were backed by around 8,000 visiting supporters at Bloomfield Road, scored twice in the second-half - with both goals avoidable from Blackpool’s point of view.

But nevertheless, Beryly Lubala came off the bench to score a late consolation for Appleton’s men.

“In the first-half especially, against a clearly talented side who reached the final of the Europa League final, for us to perform the way we did was very encouraging,” Appleton told The Gazette.

“The big three or four moments in the first-half and big chances fell to us. Alright, we didn’t have the quality to finish them off but it certainly gives us some encouragement.

“They had the counter-attack when they had the offside goal, and there were a couple of issues in the build-up where it shouldn’t have got there.

There were some promising signs from Michael Appleton's men on show today

“But I think there was a good shape to us, we were disciplined and organised, the players knew their roles and they looked like they were enjoying it as well.

“A lot of the work we did in Edinburgh was on our off-the-ball work because, as I said before the Leeds game, we’re facing some big teams in pre-season.

“With the ball you can get frustrated when you’re not getting out in these games, but you’re not going to.

“As I said to the players, our performance today might not be enough because of the quality of the opposition you’re up against, but it won’t be like that every week in the Championship.

“The workout we got without the ball and the discipline we had to show, from my point of view, was really good.”

The Seasiders, who now have just two weeks until the new season gets underway, head to League Two side Salford CIty on Tuesday night.