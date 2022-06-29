Blackpool to host Frank Lampard's Everton in final pre-season friendly

The Seasiders welcome the Premier League outfit to Bloomfield Road on Sunday, July 24, six days before the Championship campaign gets underway.

It will be the second time in three years the Toffees have travelled to the seaside for a pre-season friendly, having also visited in 2020.

In a game played behind closed doors due to the pandemic, Blackpool and Carlo Ancelotti’s side played out a thrilling 3-3 draw after the Seasiders had raced into a three-goal lead inside the opening 11 minutes.

CJ Hamilton, Sullay Kaikai and Grant Ward netted Blackpool’s goals, but a Dominic Calvert-Lewin effort and a Gylfi Sigurdsson brace brought Everton back onto level terms.

Now under the management of Chelsea legend Lampard, Everton will be hoping for a far better season in the top flight after avoiding relegation by the skin of their teeth last time out.

The game, which will kick off at 3pm, is one of two high-profile friendlies to be hosted at Bloomfield Road this summer - with Europa League finalists Rangers also due to visit on Saturday, July 16.

Michael Appleton’s side begin their preparations this weekend with a trip to Southport, before taking on Leeds United at York City’s new ground on Thursday, July 7.

It’s understood work is currently ongoing on the Elland Road pitch, while the same applies for Bloomfield Road - which is why the game is being played at York.

A trip to Salford City on Tuesday, July 19 has also been pencilled in.

The games will provide useful preparation for the start of the Championship campaign, which gets underway with a home clash against Reading on Saturday, July 30.

That’s a week earlier than normal, the calendar altering a little this season due to the winter World Cup in Qatar.

The Championship will break from November 12 until December 10, a period that covers the group stages of the World Cup and the opening round of knockout fixtures.

Pre-season schedule

Saturday, July 2 - Southport (A)

Thursday, July 7 - Leeds United (A)

Saturday, July 16 - Rangers (H)

Tuesday, July 19 - Salford City (A)