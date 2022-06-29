Blackpool's Jake Daniels nominated for prestigious award following brave decision to come out as gay

The 17-year-old has been shortlisted in the ‘celebrity of the year’ category at the 2022 National Diversity Awards following his courageous decision to come out as gay last month.

In doing so, he became the first openly gay footballer in British football since Justin Fashanu in 1990.

Held to honour Britain's most inspirational and selfless people from grassroots communities, the awards ceremony will take place at Liverpool's Anglican Cathedral in September.

The awards recognises nominees in their respective fields of diversity including age, disability, gender, race, faith, religion and sexual orientation.

Daniels earned the praise of a number of high-profile celebrities and personalities, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince William among those to pay tribute, while Gary Lineker, Harry Kane and Jurgen Klopp led the praise from the world of football.

Daniels is one of 12 names shortlisted for the award, joining Melanie Brown, Ashley Walters, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Lenny Henry, Lady Leshurr, Natalie Phillips, Alex George, Liz Carr, Stormzy, Kelly Holmes and Frankie Bridge.

Jake Daniels publicly came out as gay during a brave interview with Sky Sports in May

Daniels, who has been with Blackpool since the age of seven and now has a professional contract, made his first-team debut on the final day of last season.

He told Sky Sports that while he had known he was gay since he was five or six, "off the pitch I've been hiding the real me and who I really am".