The most high-profile personalities to offer their support to Blackpool's Jake Daniels - from Jurgen Klopp and Harry Kane to Boris Johnson and Prince William

Here’s a selection of the most high-profile personalities to speak publicly...
1. Elton John
“Congratulations Jake Daniels. A courageous and game-changing statement. At seventeen, he has hopefully changed the face of football forever. Bravo”
Photo: Ian West
2. Ian McKellen
“At 17, Jake Daniels represents a generation that rejects old-fashioned homophobia in football and elsewhere: those who haven’t yet grown up as he has. He sets an example. No wonder so many of us, gay and everyone else, admire & treasure him as a hero. What a goal he's scored!”
Photo: Jeff Spicer
3. Matt Lucas
“It's a landmark day in British LGBT history. Brilliant, brave Jake Daniels - a professional Championship footballer with Blackpool FC - has come out. Huge respect to you, Jake, and to your club and teammates for supporting you.”
Photo: JPI Media
4. Joe Lycett
“It was a properly amazing moment. Hopefully it will open the door to others because statistically there will be loads of gay players in the Premier League and it’s appalling that footballers feel the sport - commercially - will be a place where they won’t be welcomed. It’s a problem for the fans and a problem for the squads as everyone, but it could open up football to a whole different market. To me, football doesn’t necessarily feel like a place where I will feel welcome.”
Photo: Mark Milan