The most high-profile personalities to offer their support to Blackpool's Jake Daniels - from Jurgen Klopp and Harry Kane to Boris Johnson and Prince William

4. Joe Lycett

“It was a properly amazing moment. Hopefully it will open the door to others because statistically there will be loads of gay players in the Premier League and it’s appalling that footballers feel the sport - commercially - will be a place where they won’t be welcomed. It’s a problem for the fans and a problem for the squads as everyone, but it could open up football to a whole different market. To me, football doesn’t necessarily feel like a place where I will feel welcome.”

Photo: Mark Milan