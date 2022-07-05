Blackpool’s former Leeds United defender joins League One side on loan

The 21-year-old, who was close to leaving on loan in January, will spend the entirety of the season at the New Lawn.

The centre-back will be aiming to get some vital game time under his belt after a frustrating debut season with the Seasiders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am really happy to be here,” Casey said of his move.

"It’s been in the pipeline for a while now so it feels great to get it over the line.

"The experience I’ve already had in the Championship will hopefully put me in good stead for the upcoming season.”

Casey made just eight appearances in all competitions last term after arriving on a permanent deal from Leeds United last summer.

Casey drops down a level in search of regular game time

He did score his first senior goal towards the back end of the season though, scoring in the 2-0 win against Barnsley at Oakwell.

The defender found himself down the pecking order behind the likes of Marvin Ekpiteta, Richard Keogh, Jordan Thorniley and James Husband.

All four players remain at the club, meaning regular game time in the second tier was going to be unlikely for the second season running.

“We're really happy to have Olly with us,” Forest boss Ian Burchnall said.

"He's hungry for an opportunity to play first-team football and has good experience playing in Championship matches last season, so he'll be a great addition to the group."