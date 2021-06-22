Blackpool make highly-rated Leeds United defender Oliver Casey their fifth signing of the summer

The 20-year-old has penned a long-term three-year deal, with the club holding the option to extend by a further 12 months.

The move has been in the pipeline for some time, but it’s believed the Seasiders had to wait for Casey to return from a holiday in Portugal, which led to him having to quarantine on his return.

Leeds were happy to allow the defender depart, despite handing the versatile player a new three-year contract last summer.

The centre-back had Liam Cooper, Diego Llorente, Robin Koch and Pascal Struijk all ahead of him in the pecking order at Elland Road.

Casey, who can also operate in central midfield, made his senior debut for Leeds off the bench during a game against Huddersfield Town in December 2019.

The defender made two further first-team appearances last season, both coming in cup competitions.

Casey becomes Blackpool's fifth signing of the summer

He also turned out for Leeds’ Under-21 side on two occasions in the EFL Trophy, with one of those coming in the 3-0 defeat against Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.

He has yet to appear for Marcelo Bielsa’s side in the Premier League, but he was named on the subs’ bench on nine occasions last season.

The academy product was linked with a loan move to an EFL club in the January transfer window, but that never materialised.

Pool boss Neil Critchley is thought to be a big admirer of Casey from his time working in youth football with Liverpool’s Under-23s.

Casey follows Reece James (Doncaster Rovers), Daniel Grimshaw (Manchester City), Shayne Lavery (Linfield) and Josh Bowler (Everton) in making the move to the Fylde coast this summer ahead of Blackpool’s return to the Championship.