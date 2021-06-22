When do Blackpool and Fleetwood Town find out their EFL fixtures?

It means Neil Critchley’s side will take on Lancashire rivals Preston North End in a league encounter for the first time since 2010.

The Seasiders will also face the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Nottingham Forest and Stoke City on their return to the second tier.

Fleetwood Town meanwhile, will line up in League One for the sixth straight campaign in what will be Simon Grayson’s first full season in charge.

But when will the Fylde coast pair discover their opening day opponents?

The Premier League fixtures for the upcoming 2021/22 campaign have already been released - but fans of EFL clubs have had to wait another week.

It promises to be a busy summer of football, with Euro 2020 continuing until July 11 and the EFL season getting underway just four weeks later.

The new EFL campaign gets underway on Saturday, August 7

Clubs will return to pre-season training at the start of July, while the first friendlies will get underway soon after.

The Championship, League One and League Two seasons begin a week earlier than the Premier League, with the top tier starting on August 14.

When are fixtures released for the Championship, League One and League Two 2021/22 seasons?

The fixtures will be released at 9am on Thursday, June 24. The fixtures will be posted on The Gazette’s website as soon as they’re announced.

When do the EFL seasons start?

The season will get underway on Friday, August 6, with the majority of opening games across the EFL being played on Saturday, August 7.

Who are the favourites for promotion from the Championship?

The bookmakers give the relegated Premier League teams an excellent chance of bouncing straight back, with Fulham and West Brom the favourites to be promoted at 11/2 and 6/1 respectively, according to Paddy Power.

Sheffield United are also fancied, but are behind Bournemouth in the promotion odds, with Swansea and Middlesbrough also well tipped.

Blackpool are considered the underdogs at 80/1, while rivals PNE are 50/1.

And what about League One and League Two?

Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland are favourites to emerge from League One and return to the Championship.

Charlton Athletic, Ipswich Town, Lincoln City and Rotherham United are also fancied, while you can get odds of 25/1 for the Cod Army.

The likes of Morecambe, AFC Wimbledon, Cambridge United and Cheltenham Town are all being tipped for a season of struggle.

In League Two, Gary Bowyer’s Salford City have the shortest odds, followed by Bristol Rovers, Mansfield Town and Bradford City.

Newcomers Sutton United are being tipped to struggle, alongside the likes of Barrow, Stevenage, Oldham Athletic and Crawley Town.