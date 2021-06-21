Blackpool summer signing explains his reason for Bloomfield Road switch

The 27-year-old became the club’s first signing of the summer, penning a three-year deal with the option to extend by a further 12 months.

The left-back had been offered fresh terms by his former club, Doncaster Rovers, but James – who was also a target for Sheffield Wednesday – indicated his desire to await potential offers from Championship clubs.

“As soon as I knew there was a bit of interest, it was something I really wanted to follow up and jump at, so I’m happy to get it done,” James said of his move.

Reece James will officially leave Doncaster Rovers and join Blackpool once his contract expires next week

“Playing in the Championship was a massive factor in the move, because it was something I had set out to do following what had happened in the season.

“Once I knew there was a bit of interest, it was a massive pull to come here and play in the Championship.”

The defender, who has often played in midfield, will officially join the club on July 1 when his contract at the Keepmoat Stadium expires.

A product of the Manchester United academy, James arrives on the Fylde coast having spent two seasons in Yorkshire.

He made 80 appearances at the Keepmoat and scored nine goals, including one against Blackpool last season.

Prior to that, he spent time with Sunderland and Wigan Athletic, achieving two promotions with the latter.

Born in Bacup in Rossendale, James also spent time with Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End as a teenager.