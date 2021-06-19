Blackpool bring former Everton and QPR winger to Bloomfield Road

The 22-year-old winger has agreed a one-year contract with the option of a further 12 months as the Seasiders look forward to life in the Championship.

Bowler had been a free agent, having joined Everton from QPR during 2017 for a fee rising to £4.25m.

He had been strongly linked with a move to Bloomfield Road after leaving Goodison Park at the end of last season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Bowler has completed his move to Blackpool Picture: Blackpool FC

Bowler told the club website: “I’m so happy the move has been completed, and I can’t wait to get started.

“To come and play for a club like Blackpool in the Championship is really exciting. As a player, you want to test yourself at the highest level, and this is a great opportunity for me to do that.

“Wherever I get the ball, I want to run with it and try and create something.

“I want to get the fans off their seats and entertain them as much as I can, and to work under a coach like Neil Critchley who is renowned for nurturing younger players, I hope to be able to develop my game further.”

Bowler failed to make a senior appearance for the Toffees, but he enjoyed plenty of game time in the Championship during the 2019/20 season - making 31 appearances during a loan spell with Hull City.

He now becomes the fourth player to join the club this summer, following on from Reece James, Daniel Grimshaw and Shayne Lavery.

Head coach Neil Critchley added: “Josh will be a valuable addition to the squad.

“He’s a player who Everton invested in from QPR at the age of 18 and is very good in the final third, where he’s capable of adding goals and assists to the team.

“Now 22, he joins us at a good age and with room to develop and improve his game further.

“He’s had previous Championship experience with Hull, and we believe he can come here and fulfil his potential.”