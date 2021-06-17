Blackpool assistant boss Colin Calderwood to leave for Northampton Town

The 56-year-old has worked as assistant to head coach Neil Critchley at Bloomfield Road since October, helping the club win promotion to the Championship.

Former Scotland defender Calderwood returns to the club where his managerial career began in 2003. He led the Cobblers to promotion from League Two in 2006.

Colin Calderwood won promotion as a manager with Northampton Town and Nottingham Forest

Northampton find themselves back in the fourth tier following relegation to last month. Their 3-0 home defeat by the Seasiders on May 1 condemned the Sixfields club to the drop.

Calderwood, who is based in Northamptonshire, told the Cobblers' website: "I am really pleased to be rejoining the club and I am hoping to be able to help all departments move forward, but the initial focus will clearly be on the first-team.

"I have spoken with Jon Brady a number of times. That relationship will build quickly and I am really looking forward to working with him and the rest of the coaching staff.

"I would like to thank everyone at Blackpool. We enjoyed a fantastic eight or nine months and I wish everyone well going forward."

Brady, who was promoted from the Cobblers' youth set-up following the sacking of Keith Curle in February, said: "I think he is the ideal person for the role. His experience will be perfect for us. He knows the club and he has an affinity for the club and the supporters.

“Colin is well known throughout football for his knowledge, contacts and experience and I think this is a big statement for us as a club that we have been able to bring him to the club after he did such an excellent job at Blackpool.”

Calderwood worked alongside Mike Garrity at Blackpool as assistants to Critchley, who told The Gazette in March that "Colin brings that little bit of seniority and experience to the group."