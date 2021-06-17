Blackpool keeper Chris Maxwell says return to Championship was always number one goal

Maxwell played at that level with Blackpool’s fierce rivals Preston North End, who the Seasiders will be reacquainted with next season.

On his ambition to play in the Championship again, Maxwell said: “That was the open conversation I had. You can see that from the recruitment over the last 18 months – the club, the owner, Ben (Mansford, chief executive) and the gaffer have recruited really well.

Chris Maxwell can't wait for another crack at the Championship

“That’s not just in terms of ability and how well players play on the field– it’s the characters that have been brought into the club because they’ve been fantastic.

“The culture and atmosphere of the dressing room is amazing and I think this team is going to do really well in the Championship. I think we’re all set.

“It’s a fantastic league. It’s going to be a test for us but I think we’ll do really well.

“We’ve got the group for it and the character for it, so I think we’ll suit the Championship.

“A lot of players in our dressing room have never played at that level, so they’ll be excited and relishing the prospect of proving themselves.

“There are also us guys who have played there before but want to prove we can still do it, so we’re looking forward to it and we’ll all be ready for pre-season.”

Maxwell, whose side will discover their Championship schedule when fixtures are released a week today, has praised the club’s upward trajectory.

“It’s such an amazing place to be at the moment,” the goalkeeper added. “It’s really good off the field. The group, the manager, the staff and the hierarchy of the club all just fits well.

“I believe the club deserved to achieve the success it has this season. We’re all looking forward to next season already.”