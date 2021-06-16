Brett Ormerod says Blackpool would be 'perfect fit' for Ellis Simms in second loan move from Everton

The Everton striker was a huge hit at Bloomfield Road, hitting double figures after arriving on loan in January.

Simms has 12 months left on his Goodison Park contract, and while his parent club are keen to tie him down to a longer deal, it’s understood they are willing to loan him out to the Championship next season.

Ellis Simms supported his Blackpool teammates at Wembley despite being injured in the final training session

If that is indeed the case, Ormerod would love the Fylde coast to be the 20-year-old’s destination again – though Pool are likely to face competition from other clubs in the second tier.

“I’m sure Neil Critchley will have his transfer targets already lined up but he’s got quite a big squad anyway,” Ormerod told The Gazette.

“I wouldn’t mind seeing Ellis Simms come back on loan because I’ve been really impressed by him.

“Whether he will go back and play in Everton’s first team yet I’m not so sure, but he’s had such a good season in his first loan spell it would be nice to see his natural progression come on loan in the Championship.

“Blackpool are the perfect fit for that but we’ll have to wait and see what Critchley has got up his sleeve.”

Simms scored 10 times in 23 games for Blackpool, netting twice off the bench on his debut in the 5-0 rout of Wigan Athletic.

Although he had a bit of a quiet spell after that, he finished the campaign with five goals in his final four games.

That included two goals against Doncaster Rovers, sealing Pool’s play-off position, before scoring twice in the play-off semi-final first leg win at Oxford United.

A groin injury ruled him out of the final against Lincoln City, though Simms still attended the game and admitted he wasn’t sure what the future would hold.