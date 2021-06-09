'I'm excited for the next chapter': Blackpool-linked Josh Bowler bids goodbye to former club Everton

The 22-year-old leaves Goodison Park after spending four years on Merseyside, having signed from QPR for a fee rising to £4.25m in 2017.

Bowler failed to make a senior appearance for the Toffees, but he enjoyed plenty of game time in the Championship during the 2019/20 season - making 31 appearances during a loan spell with Hull City.

The winger is now a free agent and, according to TEAMtalk, Bowler has agreed terms with the Seasiders and will now undergo a medical.

Bowler took to social media on Tuesday to bid his goodbyes to Everton ahead of his next move.

“Thank you to every single fan, every player I’ve played with and every coach that’s helped me throughout my time at Everton,” he wrote on his Instagram page.

“I’m excited for the next chapter.”

Should Bowler sign for Neil Critchley’s side, he will become Blackpool’s fourth acquisition of the summer.

Reece James, from Doncaster Rovers, Man City goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw and Linfield and Northern Ireland striker Shayne Lavery all signed on the dotted line on Tuesday on what was a busy day of transfer activity at Bloomfield Road.

Pool also look set to complete the signing of Leeds United defender Oliver Casey on a permanent deal ahead of their return to the Championship.