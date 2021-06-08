Prolific former Everton striker becomes Blackpool's THIRD signing of the day

The 22-year-old arrives on a free transfer from Linfield, where he scored 47 times in 77 appearances.

The former Everton academy graduate won a host of individual awards after helping the club win a league and cup double this season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Ireland international has agreed a two-year deal at Bloomfield Road, with the option to extend by a further 12 months.

“I’m very excited,” Lavery said of the move. “Blackpool’s a massive club and I’m glad to get the deal done.

“I feel like I’ve proved myself back home this season and I’m now looking to test myself at the next level.

“I had mixed emotions last week lifting the league and cup with Linfield, knowing in the back of my head that I’d be moving on, but I’ve loved my time there and I’m very grateful for everything they’ve done for me.

Shayne Lavery has been capped seven times by Northern Ireland

“I’m now joining a Blackpool team that has played well all season and it was amazing to see them become one of the three teams promoted.

“I watched the play-off final myself and I’m just excited to come and play for the Blackpool fans in the Championship now.”

Lavery joined Linfield in 2019 after a loan spell at Falkirk while at parent club Everton, where he spent four years in their academy.

Kilmarnock and Motherwell were linked with the striker but, according to reports, his previous spell in Scotland was a fairly forgettable one and the player was keen to make the move to England.

The in-demand forward follows Reece James and Daniel Grimshaw in moving to the club ahead of their return to the Championship.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley said: “Having first been aware of Shayne when coming through the academy system at Everton, he’s gone back over to Northern Ireland and had two fantastic years for Linfield, where his goalscoring record is phenomenal.

“He’s won numerous awards and now become a full international for his country.

“At 22, we’re getting somebody who is hungry and ambitious to come and prove himself.

“He’s a very humble individual and his character fits in perfectly with the squad we have here.

“On the pitch, he’ll bring pace, energy and scores different types of goals. We’re all looking forward to working with him.”