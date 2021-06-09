Arsenal to sanction Championship loan move for Dan Ballard amid interest from Blackpool and more 'established' sides

That's according to football.london, who report Blackpool are keen to bring the defender back to Bloomfield Road after he helped guide the Seasiders to promotion from League One.

But it's claimed the centre-back is also in talks with "several established Championship sides".

Ballard made 38 appearances under Neil Critchley this season and was a key member of their promotion-winning side.

The 21-year-old has been away with the Northern Ireland squad in the last week, starting in their 1-0 defeat to Ukraine last Thursday.

It was the defender's seventh cap for his country.

Blackpool got their summer recruitment underway with not one, not two, but three signings ahead of their return to the Championship.

Arsenal will allow Ballard to spend next season in the Championship

Defender Reece James arrived at Bloomfield Road from Doncaster Rovers on a free transfer, becoming the club’s first summer signing following their recent promotion at Wembley.

The left-back was soon followed by Manchester City goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw and prolific striker Shayne Lavery.

It’s understood the Seasiders are also close to agreeing a permanent deal for another player in Ballard's position in Oliver Casey.

It’s been claimed Leeds are willing to let their highly-rated 20-year-old go, despite the versatile defender signing a new three-year contract last summer.

Casey, who can also operate in central midfield, made his senior debut for Leeds off the bench during a game against Huddersfield Town in December 2019.

The defender made two further first-team appearances last season, both coming in cup competitions.

He also turned out for Leeds’ Under-21 side on two occasions in the EFL Trophy, with one of those coming in the 3-0 defeat against Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.

He has yet to appear for Marcelo Bielsa’s side in the Premier League, but he was named on the subs’ bench on nine occasions last season.