Mixed feelings for Michael Appleton after Blackpool edge past Salford City

Jerry Yates’ second-half tap-in was enough for the Seasiders to beat their League Two opponents 1-0 at the Peninsula Stadium.

It was a mixed display though from Appleton’s men in the scorching heat, with his side delivering an underwhelming first-half display before improving in the second period.

Eventually Appleton was left disappointed to only win 1-0, but there were still plenty of positive signs for Blackpool’s head coach.

“I didn’t like what I saw in the first-half and I made the players aware of it. They were too slow and too passive, we weren’t aggressive enough,” he told The Gazette.

“Second-half was a complete difference. We moved the ball really well, we took less touches of the ball, pressed higher up the pitch, were more aggressive, ran harder and created a load of chances - missed loads of chances - but we still won the game.

“It was nice for them to win the game. It should have been more comfortable than what it was but in the end it was a worthwhile exercise for everyone.”

When asked to put his finger on his side’s below-par first-half performance, Appleton added: “We just came off the press a little bit. We started off pressing them high and forced them into errors in the first 15-20 minutes but almost became too over-confident and felt it was going to become too easy.

“We stepped off them and once they have a bit of joy all of a sudden they become more confident and we just start dropping deeper and deeper.

“It’s a great one to have now though rather than in a week or two into the season because we could come in 1-0 down or 2-0 down and it leaves you chasing the game.

“Having said that, how they reacted in the second-half was great. We were disappointed at half-time and they knew about it but they reacted in the right way.”

The main positive for the Seasiders was the opportunity Appleton provided to those players who didn’t feature as heavily against Rangers on Saturday to get some vital minutes under their belts.

“It was two different teams and I’m aware of that, so I’ve got to be careful because it doesn’t help,” Appleton said.

“But the longer the game went on, it was a good opportunity to pull people out and give some of the other lads a chance to get 20 minutes or so.

“At times, playing 20 minutes in a game like this can be better than an hour and a half on the training field.”

Blackpool’s players will now be given the day off today before three days of training ahead of Sunday’s final pre-season friendly.

Frank Lampard’s Everton are the visitors to Bloomfield Road in front of what is expected to be another bumper crowd.