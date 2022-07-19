Jerry Yates goal enough for Blackpool to edge past Salford City in penultimate friendly

The striker couldn’t miss as the ball rolled to him inside the six-yard box after Matty Virtue’s cross had been fumbled by the Salford goalkeeper.

It was an otherwise mixed display from the Seasiders, who looked bright in glimpses but below-par in other stages of the game.

Doug Tharme impressed in the centre of defence, while Lewis Fiorini also showed a good array of passing in his first start in a Blackpool shirt.

Michael Appleton’s side had further chances to extend their league against their League Two opponents, but they were forced to settle for a 1-0 victory in their fourth and penultimate pre-season friendly.

Appleton switched up his side, opting to hand minutes to those who didn’t feature as heavily against Rangers on Saturday.

In the absence of a fit and available senior right-back, midfielder Matty Virtue was forced to fill in on the right-hand side of defence.

New signing Lewis Fiorini was handed his first start, while trialist Grant Ward was given another chance to earn a new deal.

Rhys Williams, who arrived on a season-long loan from Liverpool earlier in the day, wasn’t involved.

Luke Garbutt returned from a short spell out with a knee issue to reclaim his left-back spot, but Jordan Gabriel, James Husband, Kevin Stewart and Jake Beesley all remain sidelined.

Kicking towards the packed away terrace, the Seasiders almost made the perfect start when Doug Tharme rattled the woodwork from Luke Garbutt’s free-kick - only to see the linesman’s flag raised for offside.

Beryly Lubala was given the opportunity to score for the third time in pre-season when he was sent through on goal, but he could only chip wide after lifting the ball over the onrushing goalkeeper.

The chances continued to come Blackpool’s way as Lewis Fiorini was denied a first goal in Blackpool colours after being thwarted by the legs of keeper Tom King after linking up smartly with Jerry Yates.

The Seasiders were given a let-off midway through the first half when Owen Dale was caught in possession on the edge of the 18-yard box, but thankfully Callum Henry dallied for too long on the ball and Pool were able to scramble clear.

As the half wore on, the Seasiders began to struggle and it was the hosts who looked more likely to open the scoring.

They almost did exactly that when Luke Bolton met a vicious free-kick with a first-time volley, but Chris Maxwell was equal to it, producing an excellent reaction save to turn it around the post.

Blackpool’s frailties in passing the ball out from the back was exposed when a poor Matty Virtue touch was pounced upon by Thomas-Asante, who was immediately brought down in the box. But fortunately referee Ben Speedie waved away the appeals.

Pool made just one change at the break, as young right-back Jack Moore came on for trialist Grant Ward, which allowed Virtue to push further forward into midfield.

Shayne Lavery, who cut a frustrated figure in the first-half, squandered a presentable chance to open the scoring in the first two minutes after the restart.

The Northern Irishman was left completely unopposed at the back post but he directed his header downwards into the turf, resulting in an easy claim for King.

Pool, who began the second-half strongly, atoned for the miss a couple of minutes later when Jerry Yates handed them the lead.

The striker couldn’t miss, as he tapped home into an empty net after Virtue’s low drive was fumbled by the keeper.

Owen Dale looked to double Pool’s lead with a powerful effort from long-range, but this time King was equal to the shot, beating it away to safety.

Another headed chance came Lavery’s way but again it was a tame effort from the 23-year-old, as he headed straight at King.

The Seasiders came agonisingly close to doubling their lead on the hour-mark when Jordan Thorniley towered above his marker from a Garbutt corner, only to head inches wide of the far post.

Appleton made a triple change midway through the second period, introducing CJ Hamilton, Josh Bowler and Gary Madine off the bench. Marvin Ekpiteta, Richard Keogh and Rob Apter soon followed.

Bowler almost made an instant impact, exchanging a quick one-two with Madine before seeing his curling shot saved by King.

The game inevitably fizzled out in the dying stages with the visitors making wholesale changes, which impacted the flow of the game.

After the impressive Rob Apter was scythed down on the edge of the box, fellow sub Sonny Carey had a 20-yard free-kick parried away by the keeper.

The Seasiders saw out the final minutes with relative ease to hold onto their victory, which sets them up nicely for their final pre-season outing on Sunday against Frank Lampard’s Everton.

TEAMS

Salford: King, Mallan, Bolton, Leak, Touray, Watt, Lowe, Watson, Vassell, Hendry, Thomas-Asante

Subs: Trialist, Lund, Smith, McAleny, Berkoe, Sargent, O’Brien, Dackers

Blackpool: Maxwell, Virtue (Connolly), Tharme (Ekpiteta), Thorniley (Keogh), Garbutt (Apter), Ward (J. Moore), Fiorini (Carey), Dale (Anderson), Lubala (Bowler), Lavery (Hamilton), Yates (Madine)

Subs: Grimshaw, S. Moore, Hughes, Dougall