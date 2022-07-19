Salford City v Blackpool: Build-up, team news, match updates and post-match reaction

The Seasiders travel to the Peninsula Stadium on Tuesday evening

Tonight’s game was originally due to kick-off at 7.30pm, but that’s now been pushed back by half an hour due to the soaring temperatures.

Temperatures were expected to rise to as high as 37℃ in the Salford area during the day, although this should drop to around 29℃ at 7pm and 27℃ at 8pm.

However, according to the Met Office, cloud will build from the west late in the day bringing the chance of a few showers.

It comes as the Met Office has issued its first ever red warning for exceptional heat, with temperatures of over 40℃ forecasted elsewhere in the UK.

“With temperatures expected to hit close to 40 degrees throughout the day, this decision has been taken by both clubs to ensure the safety of all players, staff and supporters,” the Seasiders said in a statement.