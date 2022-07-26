Blackpool miss out on Ellis Simms as Huddersfield Town, Millwall and Sunderland target chooses his preferred club

The Seasiders have made a big push to re-sign their former loan star and had reached an agreement with his parent club Everton, having matched their terms.

However, it’s understood the 21-year-old has chosen to join Blackpool’s Championship rivals Sunderland on loan instead.

As many as six clubs have been in for the forward, who was an unused substitute at Bloomfield Road on Sunday as the Seasiders lost 4-2 to Frank Lampard’s side in a pre-season friendly.

The news comes as another major blow for the Seasiders, who came close to signing Colby Bishop from Accrington Stanley last week.

However, the 25-year-old joined Portsmouth instead after Michael Appleton’s side opted not to pursue a deal after an issue was raised with the striker’s medical.

As for Simms, he remains a popular figure with Blackpool fans following the role he played in helping the Seasiders win promotion during the 2020/21 season.

The Seasiders were desperate to bring Simms back to Bloomfield Road

The striker hit double figures in the second-half of the season and ended the campaign with five goals in his last four games, two coming in the play-off semi-final first leg against Oxford United.

Unfortunately for Simms, he suffered a groin injury on the eve of Blackpool’s Wembley final - an injury that scuppered a potential return to the Fylde coast the following season after being forced to undergo surgery.

The Seasiders were again keen to bring him back on loan the following January once he had recovered but, rather than wait around without a guarantee he would become available, the Seasiders signed Jake Beesley instead.

Simms, meanwhile, ended up moving north of the border during the final days of the window to Hearts, where he again caught the eye with seven goals in 20 appearances. One of these goals helped fire Robbie Neilson’s side to the final of the Scottish Cup during a 2-1 victory over Edinburgh rivals Hibernian.

The Scottish side were also keen to bring him back to Tynecastle, but previously conceded they were always unlikely to be able to compete with sides in the Championship.