Michael Appleton ‘holding his counsel’ on Colby Bishop’s move to Portsmouth as Blackpool boss issues transfer update

The Seasiders had agreed a fee and personal terms with the former Accrington Stanley striker, who travelled over for a medical on Monday.

The Sun has since reported that a medical issue was the reason behind Blackpool’s decision, something both the club and The Gazette had opted to keep confidential to protect the player.

Once Blackpool performed their U-turn, that gave Portsmouth the green light to re-enter the race and seal Bishop’s signature, having previously been confident of getting their man before the Seasiders had hijacked their move.

After being confirmed as a Portsmouth player, Bishop bizarrely claimed he had never come “that close” to joining Blackpool.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley and Accrington owner Andy Holt, meanwhile, have both claimed it was always Bishop’s choice to make the move to the South Coast.

Blackpool boss Michael Appleton

Both of those comments don’t add up considering Pompey boss Danny Cowley revealed the “door was shut” on Bishop on Tuesday evening.

Responding to those comments after Blackpool’s 4-2 defeat to Everton yesterday, Appleton told The Gazette: “I’ll let Portsmouth and Colby have their day for today on that one and we’ll keep our lips shut and give people the respect they either deserve or don’t deserve.

“Ask me the question in a couple of months time and hopefully I’ll be able to give you an answer.

“For the time being I’ll hold counsel on it and have a little wry smile to myself.”

Despite the disappointment of not getting a striker through the door, the Seasiders are expected to be busy this week during the lead-up to the season opener against Reading next Saturday.

Pool are especially short at right-back, something Appleton is confident of “rectifying” this week.

The Gazette understands there could be a couple of arrivals at Bloomfield Road this week, something that is badly needed with a lack of quality across the park the major theme of Blackpool’s pre-season.

When asked about the prospect of new signings before the curtain raiser against Reading, Appleton told The Gazette: “I’m hoping so.

“What I don’t want to do is get everyone’s hopes up by saying three or four are going to come in the building before next week.

“I’d like to think we’re in a position where we can move quickly and we probably have to move quickly now in certain areas and certain positions. I think we will do as well which will ease a bit of an issue we have at the minute.”

With Jordan Gabriel not expected back in training for another 10 days, that leaves the Seasiders without a recognised senior right-back for the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

Pool are also looking a little light at centre-back with Doug Tharme suffering a tear on his abductor during the recent friendly outing against Salford City.