‘I wasn’t that close to joining Blackpool’: Colby Bishop opens up on his move to Portsmouth

Pompey were initially confident of getting their man through the door at the start of the week, with a medical lined up for 3pm on Monday.

It’s understood Bishop had even said his goodbyes to his Accrington teammates ahead of a move to the South Coast.

But Blackpool swooped in at the last minute, matching Pompey’s offer of around £500,000, with the pledge of Championship football and the chance to remain in the North West enough to help sway Bishop to make the move.

Blackpool had agreed a fee and personal terms, Bishop had even travelled to Bloomfield Road for a medical and the media team were even told to stay at the club late into the night to conduct their first interview.

But the deal collapsed when Blackpool later performed a U-turn and opted against pursuing a move for the 25-year-old.

Bishop was confirmed as a Portsmouth player on Thursday

That gave the green light for Portsmouth to re-enter the race, with a deal finalised fairly sharply on the same terms as previously agreed.

“It has been crazy, I have never been through anything like this before in the past, it's a new experience”, Colby told our sister paper, the Portsmouth News.

“I’d like to think I dealt with it properly. You have conversations with people and I feel I made the right decision in the end. I’m proud of how I dealt with it.

“When Championship clubs give you a phone call you've got to have that conversation.

“I spoke to the manager (Danny Cowley), I was open with him, I said “I’ve got to have these conversations”. And from those conversations I’ve ended at Pompey and am happy with my decision.

“I wasn’t that close to joining Blackpool, financially it was basically the same. I don’t know how other people feel, but if anyone was offered Championship football then they’re going to have that conversation.

“Honestly, there have been quite a few clubs interested over the last four or five weeks. You’ve got to sit down, think about and speak to the people who are important around you.

“Anyone in their right mind, whether you are a plumber, an electrician, or whatever, if somebody is offering you a job then you have conversations, it’s no different to anything.

“It’s always my decision where I go. Obviously the club (Accrington) had agreed bids with different people, but, at the end of the day, it’s my decision where to go.

“Ultimately, you do what’s best for you – and I feel I have done. At Pompey I felt wanted and part of something which could be brilliant. I can’t wait to get started.”

Blackpool’s rivals Preston North End, Ipswich Town and MK Dons have all previously been linked with Bishop.